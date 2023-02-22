 Skip to main content
Police investigating suspicious death on Madison's east side

  • Updated
Madison Police.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in Madison that officers are calling suspicious.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says officers were called to a multi-unit home in the 3400 block of Richard Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a woman who was dead.

Fryer says the woman is in her 40s, but did not release the woman's name.

Fryer says the death is suspicious, but it's too early to determine if the woman's death will be classified as a homicide.

Police are now interviewing people and collecting evidence.

