Police: Janesville man arrested after drunkenly crashing to car, home

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man was arrested in Janesville for drunk driving and causing multiple crashes, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Sgt. Jimmy G Holford III put out a news release on Thursday night.
He said on Thursday, JPD responded to a report of a hit-and-run to a vehicle with someone in it at the intersection of Delevan Drive and Beloit Avenue.
The suspect vehicle was described as a red Ford F-150.
Officers nearby saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it. But the driver, Chad Measner, refused to stop.
Sgt. Holford said officers chased after the vehicle because they believed Measner, and his driving, were a danger to the community.
The truck eventually crashed into a home at Claremont Drive and Lucerne Drive. Measner was taken into custody.
Officers said the 56-year-old was "observed to be intoxicated." He has three prior convictions of OWI.
Several other charges are being recommended against Measner, including recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and hit-and-run.