Police looking for man accused of exposing himself at Middleton laundromat

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Middleton police are trying to identify a man they say exposed himself to a woman at a laundromat.
Detective Lieutenant Darrin Zimmerman of the Middleton Police Department said the incident happened on March 18 at Allen Boulevard Laundry around 10 a.m.
He said the man held the back entrance door open for a woman, and as he did so, he "exposed his genitals." The suspect didn't say anything and left on foot.
Zimmerman said the suspect is described as a male in his 30s, 5'10" with a stocky build and no facial hair.
Anyone with information about this incident or who recognizes this individual should call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.com.