Police looking for missing 6-year-old near Milwaukee

CUDAHY, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities outside of Milwaukee are asking for help finding a 6-year-old girl.
The Cudahy Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Madelyn 'Maddie' Chitwood Friday morning.
The officer who issued the alert says Maddie was last seen when she was put to bed on Thursday night in only her underwear. Friday morning, the family realized the girl was not in her room or anywhere in the home. Police say the family doesn't know when she left or where she could have gone.
Maddie is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She has short blonde hair, blue eyes and is missing a front tooth.
If you see Maddie or have information on where she could be, call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.