Police: Madison man who set his business on-fire was a stabbing suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officials said a man who set fire to his tattoo parlor and then drove his motorcycle into oncoming traffic to his death was a suspect in a violent crime.

Authorities said Ted Heffner, 71, started the fire July 18 at his tattoo parlor on the 4200 block of West Beltline Highway.

They said Heffner then drove his motorcycle the wrong way onto an off-ramp and crashed into a car. The crash killed Heffner, but no one else was hurt. Lanes of the beltline at the crash scene near Seminole Highway were clogged for several hours.

Nearby business owner Jennifer Molder said Heffner approached her days before the fire and offered to sell her his property. Molder said Heffner also verified an exterior security camera at her business was operational. The camera later recorded flames and smoke at Heffner's adjacent property and Heffner leaving on his motorcycle.

"Thinking back it gives me chills," Molder said.

Dane County court records from a search of Heffner's property after the fire state Heffner spoke with neighbor Nate Goethel less than a day before the arson. Records state Heffner gave Goethel laptop computers and the keys to his business while implying he could be arrested.

"He had allegedly or apparently gotten into a fight and was worried about getting arrested," Goethel told 27 News.

Goethel said Heffner asked him to ensure Heffner's dog would be okay in addition to turning over the possessions "in case he had to go to jail."

Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Heffner was a suspect in the stabbing of a 30-year old man two days before the fire. Madison police reported the man was dropped off at a Madison hospital July 16 with injuries and was expected to survive.

"The case will be closing due to [Heffner's] death," Fryer said.

Court records state minutes before the fire's onset, Heffner left a bag of documents at Goethel's door step and beeped the horn of his motorcycle.

Goethel has been reeling over the incident.

"It's been mostly shock," Goethel said of his emotions.

Days before the fire and Heffner's death, court records also show Heffner and his wife were initiated a divorce.

"I just felt really bad for Ted that he got to a place where he would do something so extreme," Molder said.