Police: Madison sees decline in vehicle thefts, shots fired calls and dangerous crashes

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said it met several of its crime reduction goals over the summer.
MPD states it saw reductions in a few key areas noted in its 2022 Summer Strategic Plan: shots fired calls, stolen vehicle incidents and hazardous driving. The goal was to see a 15% in all of these areas, which happened in all but one.
Compared to last year, MPD's analysis shows a 5% decrease in stolen vehicles, a 21% decrease in shots fire calls and an average of a 23% reduction in crashes with injuries on the targeted roads.
MPD reports there was a 270% spike in thefts of Kia's and Hyundai's, despite overall thefts being down. Nearly a third of the stolen vehicles were left running or had their keys still in them, and a total of 70 people were arrested.
As for shots fired incidents, MPD saw a 21% reduction in shots fired calls over the summer and a 21% reduction from to the five-year average. Additionally, the city didn't identify any shots fired "hot spots."
MPD set a goal of seeing a 15% reduction in injury crashes on the Beltline, Mineral Point Road and East Washington Avenue. The department reports a 29%, 41.7% and 8.5% reduction in each of these areas, respectively.
A total of 638 citations were issued on the Beltline, 153 on Mineral Point Road and 766 on East Washington Avenue. MPD reported the number of warnings was roughly similar.
Madison's police chief says this is in no small part due to the hard work of officers and the community.
“We are working really hard to return Madison to the city you know and love,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
The 2022 Summer Strategic Plan began on June 1 and ran through October.