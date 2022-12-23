Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Westerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will continue, with snow showers moving through the area. This will result in pockets of blowing and drifting snow, with brief drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways. Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero are expected through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could result in slick stretches of roads. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&