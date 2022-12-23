 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will continue, with
snow showers moving through the area. This will result in
pockets of blowing and drifting snow, with brief drops in
visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
are expected through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing
snow could result in slick stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

Mall of America
Moac Mall Holdings LLC

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - The Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after a reported shooting, police in Minnesota said Friday.

The Bloomington Police Department said police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a "reported shooting" at the mall. Police said the mall had been placed on lockdown.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown on its Twitter account and asked shoppers to remain in "the closest secure location."

Since it opened in 1992, the mall has been the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises but does not have metal detectors at its entrances.

The mall was placed on lockdown in August after a reported shooting at the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex sent some shoppers running for cover and two people were wounded last New Year's Eve during an apparent altercation.

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.

