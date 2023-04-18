 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested after trying to break into Dollar Tree store in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a 22-year-old man who they say tried to break into a west side store early Monday morning.

Officers were called to The Dollar Tree on Gammon Road just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say they found the suspect, 22-year-old Jayson Toussaint, near the building. They say Toussaint had tools that would be used when committing a burglary.

Officers arrested Toussaint for attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, possessing burglary tools and resisting arrest.

A door at the store was damaged. 

