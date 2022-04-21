Police & Monona community members focus on home safety

MONONA (WKOW) -- It was Home Safety Night in Monona Thursday night.
Members of the Monona Police Department and Madison Area Crime Stoppers met with community members about property crimes and the ways people can protect their homes. They went over smart home technology and simple things people can do to make their home less of a target for thieves.
"Whether it be locking up their vehicles at night or taking the keys out of the cars, and leaving their laptops and their iPhones and their iPads in the home and not in the car where it's in plain view," said Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg. "So we really just want to make sure everyone understands that they can lock it up and prevent crimes of opportunity from happening."
Organizers say the event also provided an opportunity for people to meet the officers who work in their neighborhood.