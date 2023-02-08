Police: Negligent homicide suspected in Fitchburg educator's death

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - Dane County court records show Fitchburg Police officials suspect a driver was distracted and speeding when he hit and killed a pedestrian last month.
Middle school principal Beth Steffen, 56, was killed Jan. 3 on South Syene Road near Argus Lane when she was hit by a sedan around 6:30 a.m.
Search warrant records show a Chevy Impala driven by a 24-year old Fitchburg man struck Steffen as she was walking dogs.
The records state the man told investigators he only saw Steffen as his sedan hit her. Court records say the man said he believed he was driving the road's 35 mph speed limit. Authorities said the man left a work shift at a downtown Madison hotel and was heading home when the collision took place.
But the search warrant records state another driver told police he saw the woman and her animals just before the Chevy sedan hit her. Records also say a street light's illumination would have covered the area of the crash. "This may be evidence that speed and the driver being distracted may have been contributing factors in the crash," the records state.
The search warrant was authorized based on the suspicion the crime of homicide by negligent homicide took place.
Records state the driver and his attorney refused to voluntarily allow investigators to examine some of the vehicle's components, prompting officers to seek the judicially-approved warrant to access the items. The warrant's return said police personnel checked the sedan's electronic data recorder to gauge speed, braking and throttle position. It said they also checked the Chevy's operating condition.
Online state court records show only a single, 2022 speeding violation by the driver.
"Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community," school district officials shared in a statement at the time of her death. Steffen was principal of Badger Ridge Middle School.
Last month, Fitchburg Police officials told residents at a community meeting they would update news releases on the fatal collision when the investigation progressed to a point the release of information would not hinder it.