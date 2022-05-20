Police officer shoots, kills armed man in Racine

RACINE (WKOW) -- A Racine police officer shot and killed an armed man after a vehicle and foot chase in Racine Friday afternoon.
Police Chief Maurice Robinson says the city has seen a 49% increase in shots fired incidents and six gun homicides this year. He says police have been executing search warrants on people and vehicles that have been identified in connection to the violence.
Robinson says an officer tried to stop one of those vehicles Friday afternoon. He says a man ran off with a handgun and refused numerous commands from the officer to stop.
At some point during the chase, Chief Robinson says the man "took an action" that resulted in the officer shooting the man. Robinson did not specify the nature of that action.
Officers tried to save the man, but he did not survive. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says the man died at the hospital. The man's name has not been released, since his relatives are still being notified of his death.
No officers were hurt.
Investigators recovered a gun. Body camera footage also captured the shooting. That footage will be turned over to the DOJ.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with help from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.