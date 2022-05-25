Police official: Expect to see increased police presence at Dane County schools in the 'coming weeks'

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- There will be an increased police presence around Dane County schools in the coming weeks, the Dane County Chief's of Police Association announced Wednesday.
This is in response to Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed, including 19 children.
James Olson, president of the association, said in the announcement that they will ensure safety in local schools and continue to work with school districts to "enhance safety protocols."
He also says that school safety cannot be achieved in a vacuum, and that law enforcement will continue to partner with local programs, such as the "Speak Up, Speak Out" program, which allows anonymous tips about potential threats and school resource officers (SROs) who monitor school spaces.
Olson said that there will likely be an increased law enforcement presence around schools in the coming weeks, and that they will continue to monitor local events and be ready to respond to any potential threats.
"At this critical time, let us work collaboratively to ensure that school is a safe space where growing and learning outweigh the concerns of violence and dismay," Olson concluded.
If you have an information about a potentially dangerous situation, contact your local law enforcement agency for assistance. You can also report concerns anonymously through the Office of School Safety.