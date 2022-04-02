Police: Oregon man arrested after allegedly pointing long gun at neighbor

OREGON (WKOW) -- A 40-year-old Oregon man was arrested after allegedly pointing a long gun at a neighbor on Friday night.
According to a news release from Oregon Police, officers and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded in "emergency mode" to an apartment complex at 221 Walnut Street shortly after 5:00 p.m.
The area was evacuated, and officers/deputies spoke with the man, identified as Zachary Leiterman, for approximately three hours, the release says. Leiterman eventually complied with requests to come out of his apartment, and was then arrested.
He is facing possible charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct While Armed.
No one was hurt during the incident, and several firearms were collected as evidence from the apartment.