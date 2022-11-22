 Skip to main content
Police presence at E. Washington Avenue apartment complex linked to search for 2 men

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is explaining why there was a large police presence outside an apartment building on E. Washington Avenue Monday morning. 

According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment complex between N. Baldwin Street and N. Dickinson Street passed two men who caught their eye. The men reportedly smelled like marijuana and had gotten out of a car stolen from Nebraska. 

Those officers called additional officers to the scene, and eventually a K-9 team came to assist in the search for the men. 

One was found in a hallway of the building, another in an apartment's closet. Fryer said police arrested and referred charges for both men. 

