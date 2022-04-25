 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Madison Police investigating toddler's death on city's west side

Police presence on west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police officers are now saying their presence on the city's west side is related to a "suspicious death involving a toddler."

Authorities responded to an apartment building on Schroeder Road, near the beltline, around 2:45 a.m. where a "critically injured" 20-month-old child was located. The child was taken to a hospital where they died.

An adult woman was also injured. Police call her injuries "domestic related," and she is being treated at a hospital.

A man is in custody as a person of interest, and police state there is no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A police presence has been reported on Madison's west side Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, authorities are at a location on Schroeder Road. MPD said there is no threat to the public.

A statement about what's happening is expected to be released later Monday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.