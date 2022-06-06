Police: Rash of car thefts in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit say they're dealing with a rash of car thefts over the last several days.
According to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page, a sergeant says people are targeting Kias and Hyundais.
The vehicles have been taken from different apartment complexes around the area.
Police say they have caught some of the suspects, but others are still on the loose.
Officers are reminding everyone: never leave your keys in your vehicle and make sure your doors are locked.