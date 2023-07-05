Police respond to 26 shootings in 5 days in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Milwaukee have responded to 26 shootings in the last five days.
Among them was the killing of a 16-year-old boy Tuesday night.
He's been identified as J'shyne Clemons-Madison.
His mother, Jasmond Clemons, spoke to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.
"We gotta do something about these guns. Too many children, period, are dying because of guns. It's getting ridiculous. And us parents need to do something about it."
Wednesday, the Milwaukee Police Department launched the second year of "Operation Summer Guardian."
Police will use crime data, shot spotter reports and other intelligence to focus extra resources on high-risk areas.