Police responding to Mall of America for reports of shots fired

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) — Law enforcement is responding to Mall of America due to reports of shots fired. 

WKOW's ABC News affiliate KSTP reports Bloomington Police confirmed "multiple units" are responding to the mall. On Twitter, Bloomington Police says they're working "an active incident" inside the mall on its northwest side. 

The Mall of America on twitter confirmed it's on lockdown and asks that patrons within the mall "stay where you are until the lockdown is lifted." They say there is a "confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space" in another tweet about the lockdown. 

The Associated Press reports video on social media shows "what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots."

The mall will be closed for the evening once the lockdown is lifted.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

