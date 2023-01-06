Police say 6-year-old student shot teacher in a Virginia classroom

NORFOLK, VA (WKOW) -- Police say a 6-year-old student shot and critically injured a teacher at his school in Virginia.
It happened during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. The police chief said it was not an accidental shooting.
Authorities said no students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.
The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police said the boy had a handgun in the classroom and investigators were trying to figure out where he got it. The police chief did not provide further details about the shooting, the altercation or what happened inside the school.
The 6-year-old is now in police custody.