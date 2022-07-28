 Skip to main content
Police say situation that blocked off Camden Road on Madison's east side ended peacefully

Camden Road situation 7-28-2022

Police officers blocked off a stretch of Camden Road in Madison Thursday night. WKOW Photo.

UPDATE: Police say a situation on Madison's east side that led to a standoff with police for several hours has been peacefully resolved.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public and the area has been cleared.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police have blocked off a stretch of Camden Road on Madison's east side Thursday night.

A 27 News crew at the scene says the activity is focused in the 5400 block.

A number of Madison police officers are there, along with SWAT team members and a Madison Fire Department truck.

Madison Police have not yet commented on the reason for the response.

Stick with 27 News for updates on this developing story.