Police search for missing endangered person from Racine

RACINE (WKOW) -- A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a man in Racine.
John Gregory, 40, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A statewide release said the man was taken to the Milwaukee VA just after noon. Later in the day, he was seen getting on a Milwaukee transit bus heading eastbound.
Authorities said John walks with a "staggered gait" and has dementia. He is about 6 feet tall and 180 to 190 pounds. John has blue eyes and blond hair.
When John was last seen he was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and Timberland boots.
If you have information that can help the police, call (262) 886-2300.