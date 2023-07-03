Police search for missing Lake Geneva man

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Authorities in Walworth County are searching for a missing 22-year-old man, last seen on June 23.
Town of Geneva Police report Raynor William Stehno was last seen at his home in the town of Geneva around 6 a.m. on June 23.
Stehno has recently been traveling around the area on an older model yellow motor/pedal bike.
Officials say Stehno’s family is concerned for his welfare. He is on medication for mental illness.
Stehno is described as being 6’0’’, 188 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a navy blue jacket, gray turtleneck, gray pants, white shoes and a tree of life medallion necklace.
Authorities are asking anyone who sees Stehno to call the Town of Geneva Police Department at 262-248-9926.