Police search for Sun Prairie stabbing suspect, 2 people hurt

UPDATE (WKOW) — Authorities in Sun Prairie are looking for a suspect following an early morning stabbing.
According to a news release from Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox, officers were called to a home on Jones Street just before 3 a.m.
Once there, he said officers found two victims with stab wounds, one with serious injuries.
The suspect was not there, so police set up a perimeter to search for that person.
The victims were taken to the hospital. One is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The other has less severe injuries and is in stable condition.
Police said this is not believed to be a random attack. They do not believe the community is in danger.
Authorities will remain at the scene on Jones Street while processing evidence.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is on the scene of an "incident" Tuesday morning.
Dane County Communications officials confirmed officers were responding to 120 Jones Street, but couldn't tell us anything more.
27 News has a crew heading that way and will bring you updates as they come in.