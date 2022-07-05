Police search for suspect following deadly shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kenosha Police are looking for a shooting suspect after five people were shot on the Fourth of July, leaving one person dead.
Police said it happened at about 10:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue, in Kenosha.
In a news release, police reported five victims, all adults. One of them died. The other four were taken to local hospitals with injuries.
As of 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, there were no suspects in custody and there was no known motive.
No further information was provided.
If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203.