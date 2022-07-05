 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police search for suspect following deadly shooting in Kenosha

  • Updated
Kenosha shooting scene

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kenosha Police are looking for a shooting suspect after five people were shot on the Fourth of July, leaving one person dead.

Police said it happened at about 10:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue, in Kenosha.

In a news release, police reported five victims, all adults. One of them died. The other four were taken to local hospitals with injuries. 

As of 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, there were no suspects in custody and there was no known motive. 

No further information was provided.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203.

Tags

Recommended for you