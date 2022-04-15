Police search for suspects in bearded dragon theft

MENOMONEE FALLS (WKOW) -- Authorities in Waukesha County are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a bearded dragon lizard from a pet store in Menomonee Falls.
Police said the crime happened on Saturday, April 9 at the Pet World on Appleton Avenue.
According to an alert from officials in the area, the suspects took the lizard and left the store in an unknown direction.
They provided a surveillance picture in hopes of finding the people responsible.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.