Police search for suspects in bearded dragon theft

  • Updated
MENOMONEE FALLS (WKOW) -- Authorities in Waukesha County are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a bearded dragon lizard from a pet store in Menomonee Falls.

Police said the crime happened on Saturday, April 9 at the Pet World on Appleton Avenue.

According to an alert from officials in the area, the suspects took the lizard and left the store in an unknown direction.

They provided a surveillance picture in hopes of finding the people responsible. 

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.