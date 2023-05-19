 Skip to main content
Police searching for man accused of stealing wallet, using victim's credit cards

  Updated
  • 0
Spring Green theft suspect

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) — Spring Green police are looking for a person they say went on a shopping spree after stealing stole someone's wallet.

Chief Mike Stoddard said the suspect stole the wallet on April 23, then used the victim's credit cards in Janesville and Madison the next day.

The suspect shopped at Home Depot, Farm & Fleet, Target, and Kwik Trip in Janesville. The chief said they were driving a tan 2006 Honda Odyssey with Illinois plates.

Stoddard said investigators later learned the plates were stolen from Chicago. 

Stoddard said the suspect bought over $4,400 in goods, including power tools and a large TV.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Spring Green Police Department at 608-588- 2125.

