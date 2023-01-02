Police searching for missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells on New Year's Eve

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is searching for Matthew G. Haas, 37, who they say went missing around midnight on New Year's Eve.
According to a release, Haas was last seen near the downtown area of Wisconsin Dells.
They say Haas is approximately 5’6”, 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has two black pencil-sized plug earrings, an octopus tattoo on his upper arm and a set of Chinese characters tattooed on his forearm.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and tennis shoes like in the photo seen above.
Police say search efforts have been underway to locate him since his disappearance.
Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Brown at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at 608-253-1611.