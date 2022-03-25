Police searching for missing Watertown man, last seen Thursday afternoon

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- The Watertown Police Department is currently searching for 19-year-old Watertown man Wilder Ruiz Silva, according to the Watertown Police Department.
Ruiz Silva, also known as Ricardo Sandoval, was last seen leaving his workplace in Ixonia, Create-A-Pack Foods, on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. He never went home and has not been heard from since.
Ruiz Silva is described as a Hispanic male with green eyes and short, curly brown hair, and is 5'0" and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweatshirt, dark blue pants, and white shoes.
He left in his black 2010 Toyota Scion TC, with Wisconsin registration ALA-9623.
There is no information regarding which direction he left in or where he may have been heading.
If you have any information regarding Ruiz Silva's whereabouts, contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or email Officer Sam Sulzmann at ssulzmann@cityofwatertown.org.