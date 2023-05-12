Police searching for suspect who robbed credit union in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police in Whitewater are looking for the suspect who robbed a credit union Friday afternoon.
The suspect walked into the Fort Community Credit Union on East Milwaukee Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police say he went up to the counter with a note demanding money. They say he did not show a weapon or imply that he had one. Once he got money, he drove off.
He was wearing sunglasses, a black medical mask, dark cargo pants and a gray zip-up hoodie over a bright yellow shirt. Police say the shirt had dark lettering beginning with the letter “Y” that was larger than the rest of the lettering on the upper chest.
The suspect was also carrying a fabric lunch tote and wearing a single glove.
Police say he drove off in what is reported to be a dark hatchback vehicle with white stripes, possibly a newer model Mini Cooper.
Anyone with information should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4. Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.