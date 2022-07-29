Police seek help to find missing Madison man last seen July 22

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for help to find a missing man. Sgt. Chanda Dolsen posted this incident report about Ocie Crisler Friday night:
The Madison Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Ocie Crisler who was last seen at 8pm on July 22nd in the City of Madison, WI and has not been heard from since. He has a heart condition and takes regular medication and did not appear to take any with him. It is out of normal routine for him to be missing and his whereabouts are unknown. Family is concerned and has not heard from him.
Ocie is a 68 year old black male last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, gray Nike sneakers and possible a watch on his left wrist. He was last seen at the South Park Street address and resides in the 1700 block of Blossom Lane.
If located, please contact your local law enforcement agency, or the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at (608)255-2345.