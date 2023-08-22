Police seek suspects in series of burglaries at Madison business

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are trying to identify suspects in a series of burglaries at one specific business in Madison.
Police say the suspects hit the Azara Smoke Shop on Thierer Road between July 10 and August 1. They broke in and stole merchandise.
In one of the crimes, one of the suspects was riding a blue bicycle.
If you recognize anyone, or know anything about the crimes, call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. You can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at p3tips.com