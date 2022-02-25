Police shoot man who opened fire at officers in Milwaukee police station

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee's police chief said officers shot a man who opened fire at officers inside a police station.
Chief Jeffrey Norman said several community members were inside the District 5 station's lobby when a 23-year-old man started shooting.
An officer shot back and the suspect ran off.
Police chased him and shot him several times.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Chief Norman said having this happen inside of a police lobby is a sensitive situation.
"There is a lot of shaken up staff. So my heart is out to my staff. I'm very proud of how they're handling themselves. I know that we're wrapping our arms around them," Norman said.
No police officers or community members were hurt.
The West Allis Police Department will be investigating the incident.