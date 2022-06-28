Police: Suspect's boasts led to arrest in freeing of animals at Baraboo zoo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Police officials said a suspect's boasts about breaking into a Baraboo zoo and freeing animals led to his arrest earlier this month.
Authorities said they were alerted June 7 there'd been a break-in at Ochsner Park and Zoo. The suspect tampered with the animal enclosures, which allowed two otters and two great horned owls to go free.
Baraboo Police Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian said there was also damage done to at least one zoo door.
La Broscian said a tavern worker at the Downtowner Bar and Grill reported that a patron -- identified as Aaron Hovis, 34, of Indiana -- claimed to have gotten inside a zoo and let animals free.
"She also recalled that one of the statements he made: he injured himself as he jumped over the fence at Ochsner Park," La Broscian said. "She noticed he had been walking with a limp."
The business' owner said credit card transactions showed Hovis was at the tavern shortly after the zoo break-in. La Broscian said the Hovis' semi tractor-trailer was also in Baraboo at that time.
"We also received information from family members of his in Indiana," La Broscian told 27 News. "He made comments to them that he had broken into a zoo, and specifically said Baraboo, and released a bunch of animals."
La Broscian said authorities tracked Hovis to Texas and Kentucky after the zoo break-in. He eventually was arrested in Indiana on June 18.
Jasper County Court records show that Hovis resisted complying with an arrest warrant but was taken into custody. Records also show Hovis is accused of claiming dependents who are not his children nor his dependents on his tax submissions. Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesperson Lisa Gass said Hovis also served a probation sentence from 2018 to 2020 in Michigan after the probation's transfer from California, though she didn't know what crime in California led to his sentence.
During his contact with officers in Indiana, La Broscian said Hovis also admitted that he broke into the zoo and freed animals. Hovis didn't specify why he allegedly set zoo animals free, La Broscian said.
Downtown Madison Inc. President Seth Taft said he's gratified for the potential accountability for what happened and a return to normalcy at the zoo.
"We all knew that somebody was going to be found," he said. "It just takes time."
He also said he's grateful for the downtown business community's support for the zoo.
Director of Public Works Mike Hardy said approximately five thousand dollars of an eight thousand dollar goal has been privately raised to fund the installation of surveillance cameras at the zoo. Hardy said the security upgrade should be complete by the fall.
Hovis has yet to be charged in Sauk County's courts in connection with the zoo incident.