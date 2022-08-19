Policy to add universal changing tables to Dane Co. facilities under review

MADISON (WKOW) — A policy to make Dane County properties more accessible for those with disabilities and those who take care of them was introduced at a County Board meeting Thursday.
A release sent out by the County Board stated the policy would make electric, height-adjustable changing tables available in many county spaces.
Though changing stations are in most county spaces already, the County Board says the proposed changing stations are more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities, as well as their families and caregivers.
As part of the policy's introduction, a survey was sent to disability advocacy organizations to determine the need. According to the release, nearly 93% of respondents said they'd be more likely to visit public spaces that had these changing tables.
“Dane County is a leader in progressive and inclusive policies and practices. By providing equal access to restroom facilities to all members of our community we are continuing that commitment, and will hopefully be a leader for other units of governments as well as the business community," County Board Supervisor Aaron Collins said.
The resolution is currently being reviewed by committees and will be discussed by the County Board in the coming weeks.