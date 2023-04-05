Political expert breaks down supreme court results, harsh concession speech

MADISON (WKOW) — Now that most election results have come in, 27 News is sitting down with a political expert to talk about what played out.

Arguably the most consequential race on the ballot was the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. Daniel Kelly and Janet Janet Protasiewicz battled it out for the open spot, with Protasiewicz coming out on top.

Dr. Maurice Sheppard, a political science instructor at Madison Area Technical College, appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the results.

"I think it's a reset of the court," said Dr. Sheppard. "There will be a liberal majority now on the court, they will take up issues such as reproductive rights, election voting rights."

Dr. Sheppard said he also thinks this sends a signal to Democrats in the state, and across the country.

"If they [Democrats] turn out in large numbers, they can win statewide election."

Another important moment of the night happened when Kelly gave his concession speech. He delivered harsh words.

"This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run for the courts," said Kelly at one point.

Dr. Sheppard said his response was defiant.

"Concession speeches are not required. They're a normal part of after an election, and particularly in terms of democratic elections. It's important because it signals the peaceful transition of power and his defiant tone really seem to go against that tradition."

