...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Political expert gives insight into first GOP presidential debate

DR. SHEPPARD INTERVIEW

The first GOP presidential debate is set for Wednesday in Milwaukee.

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The first GOP presidential debate is set for Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Ahead of the debate, we talked with a political expert for more on what we can expect from the stage.

In a LIVE interview, DrMaurice Sheppard from Madison College said the choice to have the debate in Wisconsin was strategic. He also mentioned some of the big things voters will be listening for tonight. 

The two-hour debate is set to start at 8 p.m. It's hosted by Fox News Channel.

Watch the full Wake Up Wisconsin interview below. 

