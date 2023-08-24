 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions today with max heat index
values of 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Political expert talks about big moments during first GOP presidential debate

GOP debate recap

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sparks flew during the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday in Milwaukee.

After the candidates left the stage, 27 News talked with a political expert who broke down some of the big moments of the night.

In a LIVE interview, Dr. Maurice Sheppard from Madison College said the agreement the candidates had on topics like the southern board and climate change stood out. And the disagreement about reproductive rights also made waves.

Sheppard also talked about what comes next for the candidates. He said many of them will will access their performance and make hard decisions on whether they want to continue a presidential run.

Watch the full Wake Up Wisconsin interview above.