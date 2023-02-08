Political expert weighs in on importance of President Biden's trip to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — As people in the Madison-area await the arrival of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, a local political expert weighs in on his trip.

On Wake Up Wisconsin, Madison College Political Science professor Dr. Maurice Sheppard joined the team to talk about the visit.

He said he thinks this trip is about highlighting workers and getting people back to work. But he said it's also about politics.

"President Biden would like to once again have a second term, [he] needs to make sure that Democrats are motivated to turnout," Dr. Sheppard said.

President Biden is expected to land at Dane County Regional Airport before noon, then he'll head to the LiUNA Training Center in DeForest.

