Political expert weighs in on midterm election results

MADISON (WKOW) — The midterm election results are still coming in Wednesday morning.
On Wake Up Wisconsin, the team talked with a political science instructor from Madison College, Dr. Maurice Sheppard, about some of the closely watched races.
In the governor's race, Dr. Sheppard said he wasn't surprised by Gov. Tony Evers reelection.
"I think that Tony Evers put a lot of work in terms of his campaign, he engaged the voters face to face," he said.
When it comes to the U.S. Senate race, Dr. Sheppard was looking closely at Vernon County.
"[It] was interesting because for Gov. Evers, he won that county beating Tim Michels there. But Mandela Barnes did not win that county. So, across the state and in particular counties, there are some counties where Barnes just simply underperformed."
Preliminary voter turnout numbers are high across the state. Dr. Sheppard thinks this is a trend that will stick around.
"More voters are engaged in politics than ever before," he said. "Some of the issues that were discussed during the campaign, inflation, reproductive rights, and also the idea of protecting democracy really motivated a lot of people to get out and vote."
