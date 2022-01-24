DMV provides how to obtain photo ID to vote in Spring Primary

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the 2022 Wisconsin spring primary coming up on February 15, the DMV has tips for getting a photo ID to participate.
According to a news release from the DMV, there is no dedicated "voter ID" card for participating in the election, but you can follow a straightforward process to get a valid form of identification.
You can click here to begin the process of applying for a photo ID, and all information about what documents are required will be available up front. However, there is an alternative if you don't have the necessary documents at hand.
The DMV also offers the Voter ID Petition Process free of charge to get a receipt certifying your right to participate at the polls while you and the DMV gather the necessary documentation.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the DMV voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. Click here for information on DMV locations and hours.