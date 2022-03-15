Evers announces more than $50 million in community safety funds

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced more than $50 million in new funds dedicated to community safety Tuesday.
According to a news release from Evers' office, this funding package is aimed at several initiatives throughout the criminal justice system, including $19 million for local and tribal law enforcement agencies. Coupled with a previous round of funding announced in 2021, Evers' office has dedicated more than $100 million to violence prevention and crime victims.
"Today, we’re building on the investments we announced last fall and investing more than $50 million in grants to support local and tribal public safety agencies, to bolster crime prevention strategies, and to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases across Wisconsin," Evers said in the release.
The law enforcement program will give an allocation to every agency in Wisconsin, tribal or local. These allocations will allow communities to direct funding as needed, ranging from training funds to technology to community policing. Every agency will be awarded at least $7,000 regardless of population. A detailed breakdown of allocations can be found here. $1 million in funding will go to the Wisconsin Technical College System to support part-time police academy programs.
The city of Milwaukee will receive almost $20 million for the criminal justice system and community safety products. A large portion of this funding will expand Milwaukee County courthouse operations, which are currently severely backed up. A further $16 million will go to addressing pandemic backlogs of criminal cases across the state.
"At the end of the day, folks, from investing in mental health support and diversion to getting folks a fair and speedy trial, to bolstering re-entry programming, we’re going to follow the science and use evidence-based, data-driven strategies to build a safer, fairer Wisconsin for everyone," Evers said.