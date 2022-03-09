Evers decries Congressional move that would reduce aid to Wisconsin by $225 million

UPDATE (WKOW) — Around the same time Governor Tony Evers sent a letter regarding a clause that would cause the state to lose American Rescue Plan Act funding, the same aid was stripped from the bill.
According to CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter that $16 billion in Covid-19 relief will be stripped out of the spending bill, with an aides claiming multiple states would lose out on ARPA funds.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to Congressional leadership Wednesday urging them to reconsider a clause in the newly proposed budget that would cost the state $225 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
According to a news release from Evers' office, Wisconsin's ARPA funds had already been $700 million lower than initially expected, and this $225 million would be added on top of that. The language in the new budget bill, proposed in Congress Wednesday, would rescind some of several states' ARPA funds in connection to lower unemployment rates.
Evers said the loss in funding has previously been attributed to Wisconsin's rapid return to pre-pandemic unemployment levels. States that reduced unemployment successfully received less overall aid, as well as receiving it in two separate payments.
"I write today because it would be unfortunate to honor the one-year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan Act—legislation that has been essential for our state’s and our country’s economic recovery—with an effort to arbitrarily retract aid from certain states," Evers said in the letter.
The full text of Evers' letter is available here.