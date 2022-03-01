Evers: Gableman investigation has 'never been a serious or functioning effort'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul released statements regarding Michael Gableman's election audit Tuesday, calling on legislative Republicans to bring it to an end.
Evers statement cites multiple prior reviews confirming the election's integrity in the statement, saying Gableman's investigation is responsible for widespread misinformation. He also pointed to the audit as a leading cause behind harassment directed at election officials.
"This circus has long surpassed being a mere embarrassment for our state. From the beginning, it has never been a serious or functioning effort, it has lacked public accountability and transparency, and it has been a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars," Evers' statement said in part.
Evers said condemnation of the audit by itself was not enough, that politicians should not be permitted to throw out elections results because the outcome was unfavorable.
"The right to vote is a fundamental core value of our democracy—it should not be subject to the whim of politicians. No politician should be able to abuse their power to prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots or to cheat our election results just because they didn’t like the outcome of the last election," the statement said.
Senator Ron Johnson's statement says Gableman's report raises "severe issues" that need to be taken seriously.
"The goal of our efforts moving forward is to restore confidence in our election system. That starts by following established law – which the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) failed to do multiple times during the 2020 election. The lack of cooperation by WEC and some local election officials is not only troubling, but their obstruction of his investigation raises other serious issues. I will continue to study the Special Counsel’s findings and work to make sure no legitimate vote is cancelled by a fraudulent one.”
Kaul's statement refers to the investigation as a "shameful, deeply embarrassing episode", as well as a "train wreck" and a "preposterous fake investigation."
"The report provides a roadmap for attempting to overturn the will of the voters based on a fringe legal theory. It includes recommendations that would restrict access to voting and make it harder to detect fraud. And it disparages due process and public records requests because they are inconvenient to certain individuals with power," Kaul said.