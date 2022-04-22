Evers signs order creating Office of Environmental Justice

FRANKLIN (WKOW) — In celebration of Earth Day, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order creating the Office of Environmental Justice.
According to a news release from Evers' office, the office works alongside the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy to "promote environmentally just policies and prevent disparate outcomes in communities across the state" as a part of Evers' newly-released Clean Energy Plan.
“Too many Wisconsinites have felt the effects of climate change firsthand—rural communities have had roads or bridges washed out, farmers have lost crops or livestock due to extreme weather, small business owners who’ve seen their businesses destroyed by floods, or the disparate health impacts we see due to polluted air and water," Evers said in the release.
A 2021 EPA report shows the impacts of climate change tend to hit communities with fewer resources the hardest, as those communities don't have the means to prepare for and recover from extreme weather. Communities of color, Tribal Nations, rural areas and low-income communities are most at risk.
The Office of Environmental justice will work directly with these communities and their representatives to prepare them for weather disasters. The office's chief resilience officer will head up these efforts to implement climate resilience programs in order to protect vulnerable people and communities.
"The Office of Environmental Justice will play a critical role by helping promote policies and strategies to enhance climate resilience, ensuring our communities and families can prepare for and recover from the effects of climate change, and getting resources and support to folks who need our help the most," Evers said.