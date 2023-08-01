Newly sworn in Justice Janet Protasiewicz shifts SCOWIS to liberal majority

MADISON (WKOW) -- Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday, causing an ideological shift in the court as election policies become a focal point ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
The former Milwaukee County judge's new seat on the Supreme Court will shift it from a conservative majority to a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years.
Protasiewicz took the oath during a ceremony Tuesday in the state Capitol Rotunda. In her speech, Protasiewicz was very optimistic about a path forward on issues that are most important to the people of Wisconsin.
"We all want a Wisconsin where our freedoms are protected. We want a Wisconsin with a fair and impartial Supreme Court. We all want to live in the communities that are safe, and we all want a Wisconsin where everyone is afforded equal justice under the law," she said.
Protasiewicz also chose to emphasize her plans to remain impartial in carrying out her duties, a contrast for her prior to winning the judicial race.
"The Wisconsin Supreme Court's execution of our duties without favor to special interests, political pressure or our own personal beliefs is vital to giving the people of our state trust and confidence in our judicial system," Protasiewicz said.
During her campaign, Protasiewicz was vocal on issues like the state's abortion ban and its current election laws.
The justice did receive some pushback from conservatives, including her opponent, former justice Daniel Kelly, as some believed she should be impartial when it comes to social issues.
Now, both her critics and supporters will be closely watching what the new liberal majority does, since the court is expected to get cases on the state's abortion ban and Republican-drawn political boundaries.
It is expected that some of these high-profile cases will be considered when the Supreme Court reconvenes in the fall.