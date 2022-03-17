Ramthun on Vos throwing him out of meeting: 'It was a perfect opportunity to punch him right in the nose'

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Republican state lawmaker said after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos threw him out of a meeting Wednesday with a group calling for the decertification of the 2020 election, he wanted to "punch him right back in the nose."
Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) is running for governor on a platform of reclaiming Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes, a move legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say would be illegal.
Shortly after Ramthun walked into a hearing room where Vos was meeting with the group calling for decertification and a "full cyber forensic physical" audit of the 2020 election, Vos gestured toward Ramthun to leave the room and could be heard saying "Tim, not your meeting."
As the meeting began without him, Ramthun joined right-wing YouTuber Marcus Dee to express his frustration with Vos ejecting him from the room.
"I couldn't take the chance to risk canceling the meeting because I was gonna go toe-to-toe with him," Ramthun said. "I wanted to really bad. It was a perfect opportunity to punch him right in the nose and say 'go pound sand,' but I was concerned about the collateral damage."
Ramthun did not immediately respond to messages from 27 News Thursday seeking to learn what exactly he meant by those comments. The Associated Press reported Ramthun said in a text "I am not a violent person...I referenced nose punch in describing how most, if not all bullies, should be treated. It’s a common phrase, isn’t it??"
In the full context of the video, Ramthun appeared to be making the comment about punching Vos as a figure of speech.
"It'll trouble me for a while," Ramthun said of being removed from the meeting. "It'll bother me for a while because there's only one way to treat a bully, and that's to punch him right back in the nose but, in this case, I couldn't take the chance because he could've just ended it, said 'fine I'm out of here' and left."
Vos came away from the meeting saying he believed "widespread fraud" had occurred in the 2020 election, a stance at odds with reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which found that while the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance, there was no proof of widespread fraud that would've altered the election's outcome.
“Rep. Ramthun says a lot of foolish things," Vos said in a statement Thursday. "This is one more on the list."
Ramthun's challengers in the race for governor, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former Marine Kevin Nicholson, have not gone so far as to push for any type of election decertification but have called for the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which Republicans created in 2015 to take over election administration in the state.