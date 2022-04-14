Rep. Sondy Pope to retire from Wisconsin State Assembly

MADISON (WKOW) — Representative Sondy Pope (D-Mt. Horeb) announced Thursday that she will retire from the Wisconsin State Assembly after 20 years.
Since being elected in 2002, Pope spent time as a member of the Assembly Committee on Education, as both the chair and ranking Democrat member. In a statement from her office, Pope urged her constituents to "oppose all forces that would corrupt Wisconsin’s former reputation for clean, honest, and progressive politics."
"I have enjoyed the support of committed and knowledgeable staff to whom I am deeply grateful. I have cherished this work and the relationships built along the way. It is now time for me to step out of this role, and I look forward to the next generation of leaders and the work they will do," Pope said in the statement.
Pending new electoral maps following the 2020 Census, Pope's 80th Assembly district covers Mt. Horeb, New Glarus, Belleville, Barneveld and parts of Fitchburg and Verona.