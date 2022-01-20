Wisconsin Assembly honors Madison fire chief

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Assembly honored Madison fire chief Steve Davis Thursday ahead of his scheduled April 1 retirement.
Davis dedicated the award to his father, wife and three daughters, who joined him for the ceremony. The Assembly named Davis a "Hometown Hero" after 33 years as a firefighter and 10 years as chief.
"This award is really about them. it's not about me, it's about them and the fact that they allowed me to do what i did for the last 10 years plus being chief in Madison," Davis said.
Davis started with the Madison Fire Department in 1989. He became chief in 2012.