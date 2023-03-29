 Skip to main content
Poll: SCOTUS approval falls, partisan divides widen

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Approval of the U.S. Supreme Court has fallen since last polled, according to a new poll from Marquette Law School

Back in January, data from a Marquette poll showed 47% of U.S. adults approved of the way the Supreme Court is handling its job, while 53% disapprove. That data is based off of interviews conducted in January 2023 of 1,000 adults from across the country. 

The poll released Wednesday was conducted from March 13-22 and interviewed over 1,000 adults. 

The results show approval for the high court has fallen slightly. Now, according to the poll, 44% of adults approve of the job SCOTUS is doing, while 56% disapprove. 

According to Marquette Law School, the court hit a 38% approval rate in July 2022, but approval has been on the rise since — that is until now. 

Even more pronounced in the latest poll is partisan divides on approval of the court. According to the poll results, 66% of Republicans approve of the way the court is handling its job, while only 28% of Democrats approve. 

For Republican's, polling data remains similar to the previous poll, where 67% approved. For Democrats, approval has gone down from the January poll, when 35% approved. 

