Poll: SCOTUS approval plummets but no sign it will affect voter behavior

MADISON (WKOW) -- While national opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court has sharply worsened after the court struck down Roe v. Wade, there's no evidence it will drive an increase in voter turnout, according to a new Marquette Law School poll.
The poll surveyed voters nationwide earlier this month. The results displayed a significant drop in Americans' approval of the nation's high court.
In March, prior to the leak of a draft opinion indicated the court's 6-3 conservative majority was poised to strip federal abortion protections, 54 percent said they approved of the Supreme Court.
In this month's poll, the court's approval number tumbled to 38%. The poll's director, Charles Franklin, said it was a remarkable decline, given the court's approval rating was 60% last July.
"The court has certainly been controversial in the past," Franklin said. "But in recent years, I might say decades, we haven't seen this sort of very sharp, sudden change. Here, it seems really clearly linked to the abortion issue."
While the poll recorded a huge drop in the court's approval rating, the percentage of voters who said they're certain they'll be voting in November essentially remained the same.
In May, one month before the court officially struck down Roe, 63% said they 'absolutely' planned to vote in this November's mid-term election. This month, that figure had only nudged up to 65%.
There wasn't much of a change in who remained on the fence, either. In May, 16% said there was a 50-50 chance they'd cast a ballot. In July, that share was 12%.
"There may be changes yet to occur," Franklin said. "But I also think the idea that this was somehow something that would suddenly change the outlook for November, we just don't see the evidence for that."
In an encouraging sign for conservatives, 76% of the voters who said they support the decision to overturn Roe said they were absolutely going to vote. Among those who said they oppose the ruling, 63% said they were certain to vote this year.